Shooting reported outside Muncie Walmart store Saturday night

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Saturday night were investigating a shooting outside the northside Walmart store.

Emergency responders were sent to the parking lot of the store, at 4801 W. Clara Lane, at 8:44 p.m. At least one person was transported by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities were told a possible suspect was running along North Nebo Road, about a mile west of the shooting scene.

A short time later, one person was reportedly in custody in the 2300 block of North Nebo Road.

A vehicle that had been seen at the shooting scene was also reportedly found. A firearm was found in that vehicle, according to scanner traffic.

Police had marked off a large area of the store's parking lot with crime scene tape and were asking customers in the lot if they had witnessed anything. The store remained open just after 9 p.m.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Walmart Shooting: Muncie police investigation underway after incident