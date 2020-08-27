Man shot, killed after barbershop argument near Florida International University, cops say

A man was killed in shooting near Florida International University’s main campus near Sweetwater early Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., an argument started inside The Signature Barbershop, 10540 SW Eighth St., which eventually continued outside, Miami-Dade police said.

A subject, who police have not identified, shot the 39-year-old man several times in the parking lot where the argument ended. The subject then drove away in a white car.

The man died from his injuries after being taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center.

Police detained several people do determine if they were involved in the shooting. The main subject remains at large.

According to FIU police, the subjects fled eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street in a white Mercedes-Benz.

UPDATED INFO: Miami-Dade Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Taco Bell on SW 107th Ave & SW 8th St. Subjects fled eastbound on 8th Street in a White Mercedes occupied by 2 w/m Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/WcIb86QvUt — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) August 27, 2020

