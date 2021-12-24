Shooting reported outside Target in north Oxnard

One person was injured by gunfire outside the Target store in north Oxnard Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near the department store at the Collection at RiverPark shopping center on the north side of Highway 101.

Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Marc Amon said there was one confirmed victim. No details regarding the extent of the person's injuries or other details were immediately available.

Radio traffic from the scene indicated the shooting may have taken place near the southwest corner of the parking structure, but as of 3:15 p.m., the location was immediately clear, Amon said.

Officers were looking for possible suspect vehicles, radio traffic indicated.

No additional information was available.

