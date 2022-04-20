Secret Service fatally shoots intruder at Peruvian embassy in Washington, police say

The Secret Service fatally shot an intruder who had been smashing windows at the Peruvian ambassador's home on Wednesday morning, Washington, D.C., police said.

Two uniformed Secret Service officers first used Tasers to try to detain the man who was armed with a "metal stake" and had been breaking windows in the rear of the residence, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

"They encountered this person, they pulled their less-than-lethal service weapons, their Tasers," the chief said.

"The officers fired those Tasers, they did not take effect and … ultimately the officers pulled their service weapons, firing shots and this person is now deceased."

The family of the Peruvian ambassador called the Secret Service after hearing windows being broken, according to police.

The officers and those family members were not injured, police and the Secret Service said.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if any, connections the intruder had to the embassy.

“We don't know who this individual is," Contee said. "We don’t know why this person was on the ambassador's residential property, we don't know why this person smashed out several windows, we don't know why this person had a double stake, we don’t know why this person approached the officers with that double stake, but we’re investigating that now."

Reps for the Peruvian Embassy could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

But its Twitter feed confirmed that "a person entered the Official Residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property" before the fatal shooting.

"The Ambassador, his family, the Residential staff, and the Secret Service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities," according to the embassy statement.

Earlier, the Secret Service said that its officers shot "a reported intruder" at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW “following a confrontation” just before 8 a.m.

The Peruvian Embassy is at 3001 Garrison St. NW.