Shooting reported in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that a shooting took place in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood this afternoon.

Dispatch said the call for the shooting came in at 1:32 p.m.

The exact address of the shooting is currently unknown because 911 didn’t get a call from the address. Dispatch said a victim was taken to the hospital by private means.

There’s no word on how many people were involved or the known victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

