Man takes his own life in Sacramento International Airport parking after 911 call of shooter

A man took his own life with two gunshots Wednesday night at Sacramento International Airport after deputies responded to 911 calls about a possible shooter in the facility’s parking structure.

The gunman fired two shots just before 9 p.m. while inside a parked truck in the parking structure across the street from Terminal A, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The rounds were contained within the vehicle, according to deputies’ initial reports.

No one else was injured, Gandhi said.

There were no delays to movement or operation within either main passenger terminal, county spokesman Scott Johnson said, and air traffic operations for California’s sixth-busiest airport were routine at 9 p.m., according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Travelers and car traffic were diverted away from Terminal A for a brief time, Johnson said, adding that Terminal B was “operating without incident.” Terminal A carries flights for four air carriers: United, Delta, American and Air Canada.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Gandhi announced that authorities found the suspect dead in the vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said the investigation was preliminary but initial 911 calls to authorities indicated the possibility of an active shooting situation but the man was not known to the Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies responded, moving toward a white Ford F-150 suspect vehicle, shots rang out within the pickup’s cabin.

