Shooting reported in Santa Margarita. Sheriff’s deputies investigating

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s detectives are responding to a report of a Wednesday morning shooting between Santa Margarita and Creston.

The incident was first called in around 7:30 a.m., reported to have taken place on Goldie Lane, said Tony Cipolla, a sheriff’s spokesman.

Cipolla said he believes the road may be blocked off, but more information about the incident will be released as it becomes known.

Cipolla said he wasn’t yet sure of any injuries to anyone at this point and detectives would be following up.

