Shooting reported Saturday in Bluffton. Expect large police presence for a few hours

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in Bluffton.

The shooting occurred at Buckwalter Parkway and Farm Lake Drive.

Expect a large police and emergency vehicle presence for the next several hours and avoid the area if possible, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Shortly before the report of the shooting, authorities reported an accident at the same intersection. All southbound lanes of Buckwalter Parkway are blocked by the vehicle involved and emergency vehicles.

The Facebook page for residents of the Farm at Buckwalter, a large neighborhood off of Buckwalter Parkway, reported that law enforcement was involved in a high-speed chase in Bluffton that ended at the The Farm entrance. The Facebook page reported that there was a shoot-out between law enforcement and a suspect. Bluffton police, the Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are on the scene, the Facebook post said. One person who lives in the area reported hearing 10 to 20 shots fired. Another person in the vicinity reported seeing a vehicle on fire.

The Sheriff’s Office alerted the public at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting in Bluffton follows a shooting Thursday evening on Hilton Head Island that left one man dead.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information related to the Hilton Head shooting to come forward.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call Thursday of a reckless driver on Marshland Road near Allen Road on Hilton Head Island. A short time later, the communications center received another call of “shots fired” coming from the same area. A caller reported that a possible gunshot victim was lying on the road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old Allen Road resident dead on the roadside. The man was accompanied by a dog that was injured, presumably from gunfire.

Deputies and investigators collected evidence from the scene and canvassed the area searching for potential witnesses to the crime.

The canine was taken by Beaufort County Animal Services to Port Royal Veterinary Clinic for evaluation and treatment.

A suspect in the Hilton Head shooting has not been identified at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Cushman at 843-255-3722 or, if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.