Shooting reported at Seaway Drive park area involving police; 1 person in police custody
FORT PIERCE − A shooting involving a Fort Pierce police officer and the arrest of a suspect followed reports of a large law enforcement presence at a bridge-side park and museum area Tuesday morning, according to Fort Pierce police on social media
Ahead of the noon announcement were sightings of up to 10 police vehicles near a vehicle off Seaway Drive just east of South Bridge around 9:15 a.m.
The apprehension of at least one person, along with a statement saying there was "no danger to the community," appeared on Fort Pierce police social media.\
No further information or comment was immediately available from a police spokesperson.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Shooting involving law enforcement at bridge-side Seaway Drive park