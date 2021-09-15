Shooting reported in southeast Reading [Map]

Sep. 15—A shooting drew police and emergency medical crews to a southeast Reading neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. at South 12th and Cotton streets. Reading police have released no information on the latest shooting, one of several to occur in less than 48 hours in the city.

Reports indicate a female victim from Tuesday night's shooting was taken to Reading Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have made no arrested in the shooting but did arrest a 20-year-old man for disorderly conduct after he walking through the the yellow crime-scene tape protecting the crime scene in the 1200 block of Cotton.

According to the criminal complaint, Dante X. Cooper, who is a resident of the block, was ordered the leave the area but refuse to comply.

An officer pushed him out the protected area, but Cooper screamed loud enough to be heard from a half-block away. Police arrested Cooper after he would not agree to stay away from the crime scene.

He was charged with obstructing administration of law and disorderly conduct. After arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose in Reading Central Court, he was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.