Shooting reported from Strip hotel, no injuries reported, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said that Harmon Avenue is closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane as police investigate reports of a shooting Sunday.

Police said they received a report of multiple gunshots possibly fired from a MGM Signature Towers balcony. Police went on to say that there were no reported injuries in the incident. However, officers were attempting to find the shooter Sunday morning.

Investigators believed a person involved in the shooting was barricaded at a building in northwest Las Vegas on the 8800 block of Spinning Wheel Avenue. SWAT team members joined Metro police responding to the barricade.

The police activity occurred at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip. Onlookers reported more than 30 police cruisers and an ambulance on the scene. An eyewitness told 8 News Now that the activity began around 6:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.