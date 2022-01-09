Shooting reported in Titusville, police investigation underway

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

TITUSVILLE — Titusville police were investigating a shooting in a city neighborhood that left one person wounded this afternoon.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. in a neighborhood along Rockpit Road, near the intersection of South Street, police said.

Titusville police investigating a shooting in a neighborhood along Rockpit Road.

More: Report: Brevard sheriff's deputy held naked man at gunpoint for hours during armed robbery

The condition of the injured person was not immediately known. No further details were available. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville police investigate Sunday shooting that left one injured