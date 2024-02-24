Shooting reported at Virginia Beach Town Center
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Miranda Bogen is the founding director of the Center of Democracy and Technology's AI Governance Lab, where she works to help create solutions that can effectively regulate and govern AI systems. My early work exploring the intersection of AI and civil rights reinforced for me that AI systems are far more than technical artifacts; they are systems that both shape and are shaped by their interaction with people, bureaucracies, and policies.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.
Run your cables through it, affix it to the wall and enjoy your clutter-free space.
American homeowners are opting to stay put for twice as long as they did 20 years ago, according to Redfin. The trend was most prevalent among baby boomers.
The NIL world just became even more of a free-for-all.
The Bengals are keeping the 2 in their 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
The 24-year-old has been placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Beyond the physical preparation, spring training is pivotal for building rapport between pitchers and those tasked with catching the nastiest stuff on the planet.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
Amazon will pay out $1.9 million to settle claims that migrant workers suffered human rights abuses due to exploitative labor contracts in Saudi Arabia. This follows an Amnesty International report that painted a grim picture for these laborers.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
Nvidia is banking on sovereign AI as a means of helping to continue its incredible growth amid the AI boom.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
A widespread AT&T outage has impacted over 50,000 customers as of this morning, with most customer complaints centered in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This outage even impacted 911 services.
Nvidia shares surged after the chipmaker's better-than-anticipated earnings report, as its CEO said generative AI has hit a "tipping point."
Wall Street analysts cheered Nvidia's blowout earnings report with the median price target for the stock rising 19%.
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
Limited-edition Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is a flat-tracker with extra flavor, inspired by Indian's FTR race bike, tweaked by Roland Sands Design.
Uber, along with partners Mitsubishi Electric and autonomous robotics startup Cartken, are launching a service in Japan that will use self-driving sidewalk robots to deliver food to customers. Uber and Cartken, a startup founded in 2019 by former Google engineers behind the short-lived Bookbot, already operate a delivery service together in Fairfax, Virginia and Miami. It also brings in Mitsubishi Electric, a company that will supervise operations in Tokyo.
When the large cloud providers have excess compute capacity, they tend to discount it through programs like AWS's and Azure's spot instances. NodeShift aims to take this concept and expand it well beyond the big clouds -- and with stronger guarantees -- by providing a single API for access to excess compute, storage and graphics accelerators from independent data center operators and through connections to low-cost decentralized web services like Akash and Filecoin. The company was founded by Andrey Surkov and Mihai Mărcuță.