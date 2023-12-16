Shooting in residential area leaves victim hospitalized in Ventura

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in a residential area of Ventura that left one person in the hospital.

The shooting was reported around 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue.

A 911 caller said they heard gunfire as they were speaking with dispatchers, the Ventura County Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers arrived within two minutes of the call, located the victim and began life-saving measures, police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Wilkie, was found and taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Wilkie was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.