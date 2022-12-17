Shooting results in one dead, another injured in Hooksett

Dec. 17—HOOKSETT — Hooksett police confirmed a double shooting late Friday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Police confirmed that a 75-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head and a woman, 63, suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

The shootings took place late Friday night in Hooksett and prompted police to close Mammoth Road around Alice Avenue.

Hooksett police said no further information will be released until Monday.

On Saturday, Merrimack County Attorney Paul Halvorsen said an investigation into the shootings has not been finalized so he could provide no information.

The office of Attorney General, which handles homicide prosecutions in the state, has not been called to Hooksett, a spokesman said.