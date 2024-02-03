Shooting in River North leaves 1 injured
An investigation is underway on Friday afternoon after one person was injured in a shooting on the Near North Side.
An investigation is underway on Friday afternoon after one person was injured in a shooting on the Near North Side.
Apple's Vision Pro is officially here, but the company has a slew of challenges ahead.
Shares of Meta soared Friday after the company reported a beat on earnings and guidance and announced new shareholder initiatives.
Pick up the comfy coat beloved by over 19,000 five-star Amazon shoppers and make it through winter warm, dry and happy.
From Apple AirPods to iPads and Roombas, these are the sales you don't want to miss.
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted July 21.
The risk/reward ratio of the department store stock is looking up after its recent drop.
The NHL has not sent players to the Winter Olympics since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 37,000 perfect reviews.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
Shares of Paytm fell another 20% Friday before hitting the lower circuit that temporarily halts trading as the Indian financial services firm reels from the clampdown by the central bank. Paytm fell to 487 Indian rupees, or $5.88, within minutes of the market opening, the lowest it has hit in 55 weeks. Paytm shares also fell 20% on Thursday.
If you’ve considered splurging on a premium monitor, Samsung has some deals worth investigating. The company’s offerings, including the 55-inch Odyssey Ark), 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED are among the models discounted in a wide-ranging monitor sale on Amazon and Samsung’s website.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
The NBA executive vice president offered insight on the threshold and the league's scoring boom Wednesday afternoon.
Also on deck: major savings on Adidas, Saucony, Brooks and other fan favorites.
The retailer is stocked with steep discounts on major brands like Theory, APL and Balenciaga.
In today's edition: The NBA's scoring surge, the Orioles get new owners, Salt Lake City's sports future, history repeats itself for KC and SF, and more.
"The Commission is concerned that price coordination took place amongst the inspected companies, including via public communications," the EU executive said in a statement.
Giant Ventures, a U.K.-based VC that has made a habit of investing on both sides of the Atlantic, is launching two new funds, totaling $250 million. The firm invests across climate, health and what it calls "purpose-driven" startups and some used to call "impact" or "mission-driven." Whatever the case, the raise consists of a new $100 million seed fund which will aim to back around 25 early-stage companies, while a $150 million climate-focused growth fund will aim at Series B companies.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.