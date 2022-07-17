Shooting at River Park: Fresno Police swarm shopping area after reports of shots fired

Several Fresno Police units responded to the River Park shopping Center following reports of a shooting Saturday night.

Police confirmed that at least three shell casings were found.

But it’s unclear if there were any victims.

There has been no information regarding any suspects of yet, either, as police continue to its investigation.

Officials did say the scene is not an active shooting situation.

Several officers could be seen just outside of the movie theater at the popular northeast Fresno shopping area.

This story will be updated.