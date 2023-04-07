Shooting, robbery, motorcycle crash part of busy Wednesday for Spokane police

Apr. 6—A shooting, an armed robbery and a serious motorcycle crash were among the nearly 170 calls Spokane police officers responded to Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Police received the shooting call shortly before 3 p.m. at Underhill Park, 2910 E. Hartson Ave., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Officers found evidence of a shooting but did not find anyone shot.

A few minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of East 30th Avenue and found a man who was apparently acting erratically by screaming and smashing items in a garage. The person was reported to be armed with a large knife and slashing the walls of the structure.

Police say the man was uncooperative and made threats, including to light the structure on fire and to kill law enforcement officers. Officers determined the man was likely under the influence of drugs and having mental health issues.

A SWAT team, negotiators and other specialty units were called to the scene before the man exited the garage and was taken into custody about three hours after police responded. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

As officers continued to investigate the incidents, police responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist who received life-threatening injuries at Wellesley Avenue and North Ash Street. The initial investigation showed the driver of a van failed to yield when making a left turn.

The van driver was issued an infraction for failure to yield the right of way. The crash is under investigation, and the status of the motorcyclist was unclear Thursday.

Finally, shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 2600 block of North Hamilton Street where employees reported the establishment had been robbed at gunpoint. The alleged robber fled, and police have not found the person. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said there were 169 calls for service between 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. For reference, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said officers responded to an average of 273 calls per day last year.