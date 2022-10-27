Shooting in New Rochelle kills man, 29

New Rochelle detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old city man Wednesday evening.

After receiving calls of shots fired just before 6 p.m., police responded to Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard to find the man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, New Rochelle police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police are not publicly identifying him until more of his family can be notified.

Coyne did not provide any details of the investigation, including whether detectives had any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Rochelle police at 914-654-2300.

It was the first homicide in New Rochelle in just over nine months. On Jan. 25, 16-year-old Julian Oliveros was shot to death near the intersection of Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Tommy Rivera, also 16, was charged with second-degree murder and that case is awaiting trial.

