Shooting at Rochester bar leaves one dead, security guard injured

A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting at the Flour City Station bar early this morning in Rochester.

Rochester police said officers were called to the bar, located at 170 East Ave., about 2 a.m. for a report of a person shot. On scene, police found a man who was shot at least once in his upper body, police said.

Onlookers and police attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene, police said. The man's identity was not released.

As officers were responding to the call, a second gunshot victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital. That victim, a security guard employed at the bar, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

