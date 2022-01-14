Shooting Rumors | Stolen Checks | New Restauarant
Let's get you all caught up on the news making headlines in today's Top Southland Stories.
Police Dispel Rumor Of Suspect In Bar Shooting That Left 2 Dead
A photo of a man circulating social media rumored to be involved in the Crossing Bar and Grill shooting is "inaccurate," Worth police say.
Pathlights Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations To Homebound Seniors
Pathlights is partnering with Cook County to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in the home to seniors and persons with disabilities.
A Celebration Of Life At New Frankfort Restaurant OPA!
Those who aren't familiar with the expression are about to become more familiar with the term now that OPA! has arrived in Frankfort.
Mokena Wow House Full Of 'Style' Grabs Internet's Attention
The more than 9,000-square-foot mansion was recently featured on the Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild, and people had some reactions.
3 Checks Have Been Stolen From Dropboxes, Altered: Police
Chicago Heights police said they are looking into the reports after similar mail theft investigations occurred in Glenwood and New Lenox.
2 Catalytic Converters Stolen In 1 Night Amidst Wave Of Thefts
Police said both incidents took place Jan. 6, a few days before converters were stolen in mass in Downers Grove and Northbrook.
