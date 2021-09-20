Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 injured
A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said.
The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of Moscow, a university spokesperson and the police said.Students jumped from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety, local media video footage from the scene showed.Russia's Investigative Committee, the agency that handles probes into major crimes, said the gunman had been identified as a student at the university. A university spokesperson said he been "liquidated".Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defence or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of Moscow, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety. The gunman was wounded after resisting arrest, and was being treated in hospital, the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said in a statement.
Investigators said a student opened fire on a university campus in the Russian city of Perm, with fellow students jumping out of windows to escape.
A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday (September 20), killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said.Video shown on news websites saw panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape Perm State University, around 800 miles east of Moscow."He started shooting when we were in the smoking area. When we realized what was happening, we started running inside, like a herd of sheep. He chased us to the entrance and we were just running away."The gunman was wounded after resisting arrest, and was being treated in hospital, the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said in a statement.A university spokesperson had earlier said the shooter had been "liquidated" but later said he was in police custody. Footage from the scene showed his body lying on the ground outside the university building.The gunman was identified as a student at the university who had got hold of the hunting rifle in May, the Investigative Committee said.Local media identified the gunman as an 18-year-old who had earlier posted an unverified photo of himself on social media, posing with a rifle, helmet, and ammunition.The post indicated that his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion, but were motivated by hatred.Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase to those meeting specific requirements.
The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of Moscow, Natalia Pechishcheva, a university spokesperson, said."He was liquidated," she said. Footage from the scene showed his prone body on the ground outside.Earlier media footage from the scene showed students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety.Students built barricades out of chairs to stop the shooter from entering their classrooms, they said.Local media identified the gunman as an 18-year-old student who had earlier posted a social media photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition."I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years and I realized the time had come to do what I dreamt of," he said on a social media account attributed to him that was later taken down.He indicated his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.
