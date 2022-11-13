Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.

“I was in the bed about 1:30 and just heard all kinds of ... thought it was some fireworks, and then I told my old lady, ‘Them ain’t fireworks, them gunshots. Get on the floor.’ So we got on the floor. After that, I opened the door up and seen all kinds of police out here,” Miller said.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, spoke with the family of the 14-year-old victim. They told him that he was struck in the neck during the shooting. Doctors were worried that the injury might paralyze him, but he is still able to wiggle his fingers and toes, which is a good sign.

At the moment, we do not have information on the other victim. Salisbury police have started an investigation to find the person responsible.

