Shooting on San Pedro Street leaves two injured

LAS CRUCES - Two people were injured in a shooting at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in Las Cruces. Police say the shooting took place in the 900 block of San Pedro Street, which is near the intersection with Colorado Avenue.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is not known.

Las Cruces police say a person of interest has been detained, and their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

