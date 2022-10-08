Shooting in Sarasota leaves three people injured, police say

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of 23 street. Two victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. A third victim was dropped off at the hospital, the police department said in a tweet.

Police said that this is an isolated incident, and the public isn't in danger.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota shooting injures three, police say