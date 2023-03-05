Shooting sends 2 to hospital, including girl with life-threatening injuries, Anchorage police say

Mar. 5—Anchorage police are seeking more information about an incident that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday, they said, including a girl whose injuries were described as life-threatening.

Officers responded to an Anchorage hospital around 2:45 a.m. after two people arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, the Anchorage Police Department said in an online statement.

Police said one victim was a girl with life-threatening gunshot wounds to her upper body, and the other was a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was "expected to survive his injuries," police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't clear from the police department's statement, and they said they didn't have any suspect information to release. Police spokeswoman Cherie Zajdzinski said in an email Saturday that the girl was a teenager, and that the department had nothing further to share "as this is an active investigation."

The police department said in the statement that they're investigating the motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the people involved.

The Anchorage Police Department encouraged anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance video from the area to contact them by calling 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).