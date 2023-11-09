Shooting after Sexyy Red’s Broward music video killed one. Police say three involved

Weeks ago, gunfire erupted after rapper Sexyy Red’s music video shoot in Broward. Investigators have now identified two men and a teenager who they say were behind the shooting that killed one.

Paul Olivier, 22, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, though court documents also name Daequan Griffin, 22, and a 17-year-old boy, whom the Miami Herald isn’t naming due to his age, as suspects in the crime. Olivier is being held at the Broward jail without bond. Griffin and the 17-year-old are both at Miami-Dade’s Metrowest Detention Center, though only Griffin has an out-of-county warrant listed, according to jail records.

On Sept. 14., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance at the Oakland Park Flea Market, in the 3100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, where Sexyy Red’s music video shoot was taking place. When they arrived, they heard multiple gunshots coming from the Chevron Gas Station, 3099 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sexyy Red in Broward County ️ pic.twitter.com/kpFLLtsU43 — If it ain't Reese, it don’t Gleece (@LiveeAihhReese) September 15, 2023

A man, who BSO identified as Anthony Dennis, was killed at the scene. Another man was shot twice in the shoulder.

A photo of Anthony Dennis.

According to court records, the injured man told police he and Dennis were headed to the gas station when masked men hopped out of a dark-colored sedan. The victim said he was at the video shoot earlier because his son, a rapper known as BTG, was making a cameo in Sexyy Red’s video.

Before trying to take Dennis’ jewelry, one of the gun-wielding men said: “You know what time it is?” the injured victim told investigators. He said he then reached for his Glock, which he had on his waistband, but one of the masked men noticed and sprayed three shots.

The injured victim said he fired back but wasn’t sure if he hit anyone.

Dennis, court records say, was still wearing a gold Cuban link chain, valued at $15,000, when deputies arrived. A gold Rolex, also appraised at $15,000, was found under his body.

Trio connected to Miami robbery

When leaving Booby Trap strip club in July, two men were robbed by a trio of masked men. Authorities in Miami-Dade identified and arrested Griffin and the 17-year-old in connection with that case.

After those arrests, Broward detectives got ahold of Griffin’s cell phone records. Further investigation placed him — and the teen — at the scene of the murder. Police also uncovered a handgun, an AR-15-style pistol and ski masks they believe were used in robberies, court records say.

Two iPhones, linked to Griffin and the teen, contained photos of Glocks, of other weapons and of Griffin wearing all black while holding a rifle. BSO analysis concluded that the casings on the murder scene were fired from a 9mm Glock.

Olivier, who came to police’s attention from phone records, rented a Chevy Malibu from Sept. 1 to Sept. 26, court records say. The car’s sunroof was shattered when it was returned, but Olivier explained it away by claiming that a coconut fell on it. Police now say the damage could’ve caused by the shooting.

The “Jump Out Boys,” as they called themselves, frequently texted about divvying up their loot, which even including Rolex watches, according to court records. A string of texts dated around the time of Miami robbery show a back-and-forth between Olivier and Griffin, including: “I’m on the next lick boy I gotta rings get rental from enterprise so Uon gtta pay much.”

The group discussed how they were “gone rip em” and how they wanted to recruit another person but feared finding a getaway driver that would “b talking to much,” court records say. Olivier suggested to “just have sumbdy das gone listen Ina driver seat.”

In another exchange detailed in court records, Griffin talks about spending large sums of money.

“I’m robbing dis whole week n I gt a Rolex last night so I ain’t blowing nun if u being technical.”