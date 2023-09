MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting on Shelby Drive early Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Shelby Drive just after 1 a.m.

A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

