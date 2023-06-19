Update on shooting: Shooter dead, driver arrested

Jun. 19—State Police said a man is dead and a woman is under arrest in connection with an incident in which a state trooper was shot along Interstate 88 on Friday, June 16.

According to a series of media releases from State Police Troop G, Trooper Richard Albert, assigned to the Cobleskill Interstate Patrol, saw a silver SUV driving on I-88 eastbound Friday morning, traveling more than 100 mph in the town of Duanesburg in Schenectady County, just over the Schoharie County line.

Albert stopped the SUV, and when he approached the driver's side of the vehicle, the driver put the window down, and the passenger reached out the window and opened fire, striking Albert in his left arm, the release said. Albert returned fire. The shooter and the driver exited the vehicle, and the shooter fled on foot. The driver was taken into custody, uninjured, at the scene.

Police shut down the highway in both directions from Exit 23 in Schoharie to Exit 24 in Duanesburg for several hours.

The shooter was identified as Nelson Troche, 32 of Schenectady. He was found about 90 minutes later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Troopers provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported Troche to Albany Medical Center via med flight. He was declared dead at that hospital.

Albert was transported to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady by State Police and has since been discharged.

A Monday update said the driver of the vehicle, Alicia G. Eriole, 30, of Schenectady, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Troopers said their investigation determined that Eriole was a willing participant in the crimes. A spokesperson said the robbery charge was related to an attempt by Troche and Eriole to steal a truck that was stopped at the scene.

Eriole was arraigned June 17 on the robbery charges at the Schenectady County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or a $25,000 bond.

On Sunday, June 18, she was processed for the additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned at the same court. After arraignment, Eriole was again remanded to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash or a $500,000 bond, the release said.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.