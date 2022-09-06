Shooting on Shreveport Barksdale Highway leaves two injured

An altercation between individuals resulted in two being shot and transported to LSU Ochsners Hospital in Shreveport with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police detained three people and found three different cars involved in the shooting, one of which was stolen.

This all started at the intersection of Shreveport Barksdale Highway and Knight Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 5, when two cars collided while the shooting was taking place. Another crime scene occurred at the intersection of East Washington Street.

Charges for those detained were not revealed and the condition of the victims or their identities is not known this morning.

This story is developing.

