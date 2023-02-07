Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of West 70th Street to the Goodwill Industries Outlet Store on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male who had been shot in the chest. Shreveport Fire Department was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Shreveport Police were able to locate the alleged suspect's vehicle on Interstate 49 and they pursued the suspect into Bossier City. The vehicle subsequently crashed near the intersection of Viking Drive and Benton Road.

The suspects then fired a weapon. Police said it is unclear where they were firing the weapon, and no injuries were reported from that secondary incident.

Shreveport Police Department did take the alleged suspects into custody. Police are still investigating this shooting.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shooting at Shreveport Goodwill leaves 15-year-old dead