Shooting on Shreveport interstate leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Just after 3:30 a.m. Shreveport Fire Department was called to the westbound of I-20 near Fairfield Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a male victim who had been shot.

Shreveport Police Department was called to the scene and discovered that the victim was driving down I-20 when he was shot and lost control wrecking his vehicle.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he is battling life-threatening injuries.

The wreck left I-20 blocked off for most of the morning.

Shreveport Police Department said there is no new updates on this shooting and it is currently under investigation.

