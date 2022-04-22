Shooting shuts down one lane on 15-501 in Durham. One victim with ‘serious’ injuries

A shooting forced rush hour traffic down to one lane on U.S. 15-501 South, Durham Police said Thursday afternoon.

At least one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries from being shot, police said.

The incident occurred in the split between Cornwallis Road and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, police said.

Chopper video from ABC 11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, showed a police squad car parked in the middle of the highway heading southbound. A black SUV nearby was stopped on the right shoulder with its driver’s door open.

The road was closed during a police investigation.

Police did not return requests for more information, including whether the highway’s lane had been reopened yet.