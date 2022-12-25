Shooting shuts down several Miami streets, and gunman is on the loose, police say
Several streets in the Little Haiti area were shut down Sunday afternoon following a shooting, according to Miami police.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers went to the 100 block of Northwest 53rd Street following a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers of gunfire in an area, Officer Michael Vega told the Miami Herald. When officers arrived, they found people inside a vehicle that was fired at.
The occupants were not injured, Vega said.
To find the shooter, police have set up a perimeter between Northwest First to Second avenues and 53rd to 55th streets.
“We believe that a suspect is within the perimeter we have set up,” Vega said.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Do to a police investigation, we have temporarily closed vehicular and pedestrian traffic between N.W. 1 - 2 Avenues and N.W. 53 - 54 Streets. MV pic.twitter.com/BeCYqNKTge
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 25, 2022