Shooting at skilled arcade leaves one man dead

Dec. 23—LUMBERTON — One man is dead as the result of an attempted robbery Thursday at a local gaming establishment, according to police.

Officers responded about 5:25 a.m. to a report of a person shot at the Skilled Arcade #3, located at 402 N. Pine St., according to the Lumberton Police Department.

"At this time the preliminary investigation indicates an unknown male entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. A struggle took place between the employee and the unknown male. During the struggle the unknown male was shot and died as a result of his injuries," according to a statement released by the police department.

Investigators were working Thursday to identify the deceased man and notify his family. No additional information was available.

"The investigation is currently ongoing," according to the statement.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.