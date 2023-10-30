Shooting of sleeping family in Volnovakha: Prosecutors start investigation

The prosecutors have initiated the investigation into the fact of murder of nine civilians including two children in the occupied settlement of Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine by the Russian occupiers.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Having monitored the media, the prosecutors reportedly found the information about the murder of a family by the Russian armed formations in the temporarily occupied town of Volnovakha.

According to early reports, in October 2023, the persons who resembled natives of the Caucasus dressed in military uniforms came to a private household. The armed individuals demanded that the family residing there leave the house so that one of the units of the Russian army could be lodged there.

After a 53-year old owner of the property refused to follow the order, the assailants threatened his family with physical violence and left.

On 27 October they returned to the house and shot all nine members of the family who were sleeping at the time, using their firearms. Among those killed there are three women and two small children aged nine and five years old.

PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

