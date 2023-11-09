Shooting at South End bar leaves one person hurt, MEDIC says
One person has been injured following a shooting at a bar in South End early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Broken Promises on West Tremont Avenue.
MEDIC said one person was taken to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details.
We are waiting to hear back.
