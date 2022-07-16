Shooting on South Fulton school property leaves 1 person injured, police say
Fulton County Schools police and police in South Fulton are investigating a shooting on the property of an elementary school that left one person hospitalized.
Officers say they were patrolling the area around A. Philip Randolph Elementary School on Campbellton Road at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
While out on their patrols, the officers heard gunshots and found that a shooting had taken place on the school property.
Investigators have not confirmed where on school property the shooting took place.
One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. That person’s condition is unknown.
Police have also not released any details on possible suspects or motives.
