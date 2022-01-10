Shooting at South L.A. warehouse party leaves 5 wounded, gunman dead

A man who police say shot into a crowd at a party in South-Central Los Angeles on Sunday night, wounding five people, was fatally shot after someone returned fire, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, got out of his car and approached a group of people at 35th and Hill streets around 10:40 p.m. before firing into the crowd, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

As the man was running back to his car, someone returned fire and struck him, police said. The man crashed into the back of a box truck a few blocks away in a neighborhood, authorities said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County coroner's office has not released the name of the man who was killed.

Five people — two men and three women who ranged in age from 18 to 25 — were wounded in the initial shooting, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. They went to hospitals in their own vehicles and were uncooperative with the police investigation, authorities said.

Video from OnScene.TV showed spent bullet casings littering the street near an ivy-covered warehouse that is listed as a club space available to rent.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, according to the LAPD, but video showed officers detaining several people. Police say it may be gang-related.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.