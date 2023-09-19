Shooting in South Memphis sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis Monday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Airways Boulevard at 8:16 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition but was later listed as critical.

Police say there is no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

