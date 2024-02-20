Shooting in South Shore sends 2 to hospital

Feb. 20—Two men ended up in the hospital with gunshot wounds following a verbal altercation and shooting on Tuesday morning in South Shore, according to Kentucky State Police.

The argument occurred just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sm Robertson Drive and James E. Hannah Drive, said KSP Post 14 Trooper Shane Goodall.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, KSP referred to both men as victims. One was flown to a local hospital, and the other took a private vehicle (not by ambulance).

The shooting happened outside of a small apartment complex, according to KSP.

The situation was "contained," meaning it presented no danger to the community, and that the shooter(s) was/were among those two men.

When asked how many firearms were involved, Goodall said KSP was not sure as of Tuesday afternoon but that was part of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith, his deputies secured the scene and called KSP a little after 8 a.m.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com