Shooting in South Shreveport leaves one man in critical condition Wednesday

Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
·1 min read

A shooting on McAdoo Street leaves one person in critical condition.

Just after 4:20 p.m. Shreveport Police Department was called to the 9400 block of McAdoo Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one man with three gunshot wounds.

A supervising officer with Shreveport Police Department said that a verbal dispute between an unidentified resident of McAdoo Street and a visitor on the same street escalated resulting in the visitor shooting the resident three times.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health for immediate surgery.

Police have not arrested the suspect in this shooting.

More: Shreveport files lawsuit against adult stores doing business in the city

Mario Villafuerte contributed to this story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shooting in South Shreveport leaves one man in critical condition Wednesday

Recommended Stories

  • America's Largest Grocery Chain Is Adding More Fast-Food Restaurants To Its Stores

    Wouldn't it be great if someone was making your dinner while you take your time shopping for groceries? Thanks to a crossover between fast food and grocery chains that's taken off in recent years, this option is becoming a reality for thousands of Kroger shoppers.The grocery chain, which began operating ghost kitchens at a handful of nationwide locations during the pandemic, just announced plans to add them to more of its stores. Dubbed "Mix Food Halls," these restaurant-less kitchen operations

  • 5 Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches With the Highest Quality Ingredients

    When time is tight and your tummy is rumbling, grabbing a fast-food chicken sandwich may seem like a healthy and satisfying choice. Chicken is a lean protein that can be a part of a healthy, balanced diet, but with some fast-food chicken sandwiches, you may wonder how much of it is actually chicken.We already know which chicken sandwiches rank healthiest to least healthiest, but what about the ingredients? Not all fast-food chicken is 100% meat. Some chicken patties are filled with additives lik

  • Sheryl Underwood From "The Talk" Reveals How She Lost 95 Pounds

    There's no better feeling of accomplishment than reaping the rewards of a major weight loss success, as Sheryl Underwood, TV personality and co-host of "The Talk," knows quite well. Underwood, 59, lost a whopping 95 pounds, and we have the details on her inspiring journey.Losing weight is an arduous and emotional undertaking that involves much motivation, hard work, and dedication. Underwood revealed to PEOPLE, "If I've worked hard on my body, I want to walk into church and all them saints fanni

  • Police have arrested man accused of shooting two Newark cops, prosecutors say

    Kendall Howard was found in the same apartment complex where he allegedly evaded law enforcement agencies the day before, prosecutors said.

  • Australia’s Perpetual Rebuffs $1.08 Billion Consortium Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian wealth management firm Perpetual Ltd. rejected a A$1.7 billion ($1.08 billion) takeover offer from a consortium comprising EQT AB-backed Barings Private Equity fund and Australian portfolio manager Regal Partners Ltd.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $45

  • 'I'm the real Mike Doyle': Democrats hope to overcome name confusion in Pittsburgh House race

    Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle is retiring — and he supports state Rep. Summer Lee to take over his spot on the ballot. But Lee's Republican opponent is also named Mike Doyle — and like the current retiring congressman, he's an older white guy with gray hair. Learn why next week’s midterm election in western Pennsylvania is anything but simple.

  • Kyrie Irving faces backlash for promoting antisemitism

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving recently tweeted a link to an antisemitic documentary that pushed conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the slave trade. The NBA is facing criticism for its silence in response. Michael George has the latest.

  • Edmond representative accused of DUI, offers to call governor

    Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when they arrested him last week for driving under the influence.

  • Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

    Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via GettyIn the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims fiercely confronted not only him, but also his defense team.Cruz’s attorneys locked horns with Judge Elizabeth Scherer frequently before, during, and after a nearly four-week death penalty trial, crescendoing in an explosive exchange on Tuesday that saw

  • Last hours of inmate Jacob Jones in jail reveals more about his death

    Jacob Jones died in the Crawford County Jail Oct. 15. Other inmates have made statements about what they saw.

  • Bodycam Shows Moment Cops Found Hope Solo Passed Out in Walmart Parking Lot

    Winston-Salem Police Department/Handout via ReutersBodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat. The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022.Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Offic

  • Son tracks down mom’s stolen car and opens fire on people inside, Missouri cops say

    They fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood and a chase ensued, police said.

  • Woman’s kids ‘destroy’ her boyfriend’s house, pour cement down toilet, TN cops say

    The kids then called their mom in jail to “brag” about what they’d done, police said.

  • 27 people indicted in connection with San Diego liquor store said to be site of constant criminal activity

    More than 200 felony charges, including attempted murder, gun crimes and drug sales, have been filed for crimes in the Mountain View neighborhood. Investigators say clerks at the liquor store worked in concert with gang members and stole nearly $2 million in food assistance.

  • Fact check: Paul Pelosi and alleged attacker were both clothed when police arrived

    KTVU Fox 2 mistakenly reported that David DePape was in his underwear at the time of his attack on Paul Pelosi; they've since retracted the report.

  • He was accused of stealing huge amounts of water over 23 years. Here’s why no one noticed

    “We really don’t know where our water is going,” one expert said.

  • 4 men plead guilty to conspiring to sexually assault sedated wives

    Four men pleaded guilty on Monday in a Singapore court to conspiring with other men to drug their wives with sedatives before raping them afterward to fulfill their wife-sharing fantasies. The court has placed the case under a break and will be resumed at a later date for the men’s sentencing arguments.

  • Mayor arrested for attempted murder in Halloween road rage incident: Police

    The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been arrested for attempted murder following a road rage incident on Halloween that led to him firing multiple gunshots at a family of four, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Halloween night when a family of four -- two adults and two children, ages 5 and 8 -- were traveling south on Highway 281, about 65 miles east of Portland, Oregon, when they encountered an SUV that was driving erratically, according to a statement from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. The SUV suddenly pulled over to the side of the highway, which caused the driver of the family vehicle to become concerned and slow down in order to get a description of the erratic driver and his vehicle to report it to the police, the sheriff's office said.

  • Maryland Cop Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman In Kohl's Parking Lot

    A Maryland sheriff's deputy has been arrested and fired from the force after a woman told police she had been pulled over, sexually assaulted and then repeatedly pursued by him while on duty. Steven Abreu, 30, is charged with felony second-degree rape according to a press release from the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office in Salisbury, Maryland — which is on Maryland's eastern peninsula near the Delaware border. He is also facing seven misdemeanor counts, according to court records viewed by Oxyge

  • One of Nancy Pelosi's neighbors said they're 'heartsick' over the attack on Paul Pelosi, while another blamed politicians for stoking violence

    A man is facing federal charges after authorities say he broke into Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulted her husband with a hammer in a targeted attack.