Shooting in south Tucson leaves 1 man dead, police investigating

Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic

Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting Friday night near South Nogales Highway and Bilby Road.

Officers confirmed that one man is dead. Tucson Police Department shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway in south Tucson Friday night. It is now back open.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

