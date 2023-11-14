Shooting in Southeast DC leaves man dead

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C. on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the report of the sounds of gunshots at about 11 a.m. They were flagged down and directed to the 400 block of Ridge Road, S.E., where they found a man who’d been shot.

Public emergency over youth crime in DC, advocates raise concerns

He died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.