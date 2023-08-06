Shooting at southwest Atlanta house party leaves 2 hospitalized, police say
Authorities are investigating a house party shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot at a home on 3165 Lakewood Avenue SW at 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
According to the investigation, the shooting took place at a house party.
Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody or what led to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
