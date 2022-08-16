Shooting in southwest Kalispell under investigation

Aug. 15—Kalispell Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a home in a southwest neighborhood of the city about 1:30 p.m., Aug. 13 for a report of a gunshot. Inside they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department press release issued Aug. 15.

First responders took the patient to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment. He is still in critical condition, officials said.

Although the shooting remains under investigation, authorities described it as a "targeted and isolated incident." The public is not at risk, they said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7791.