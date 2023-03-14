Shooting at southwest OKC apartment complex leaves one dead Monday

Lights on a police cruiser.

Authorities are still searching for two people in connection with a deadly shooting Monday at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City.

About 9:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of gunfire outside the Magnolia Village Apartments at 2824 SW 59th St. A witness at a nearby business told officers she saw one man shoot another man several times in front of the apartment complex, before fleeing south on S May Ave.

Sgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the victim was rushed to a local hospital but died of his wounds. Police opened an investigation and said they are looking for two suspects.

"There's really not a definitive description on them right now ― a good enough description that you would be able to know them if you saw them," Knight told KFOR. "They're still outstanding at this point."

More:Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection with one of the first homicides of 2022

Residents with any information on the shooting are encouraged to call the police department's Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200 or Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police searching for two in connection with fatal shooting Monday