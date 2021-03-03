Shooting in Spokane Valley restaurant parking lot leaves man severely injured, suspect sought

Maggie Quinlan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
Mar. 2—Deputies are searching for a man possibly involved in a car theft and shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries Saturday, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

Around 8:20 p.m. , a 911 caller said two men were fighting in the parking lot of Black Angus Steakhouse in Spokane Valley at 14724 East Indiana Avenue, according to the release.

Deputies said the fight seemed to start over the suspect trying to steal the car. The suspect then shot the victim, who fell to the ground, the release said.

Medics treated the shooting victim and brought him to a hospital where he was is still receiving treatment, but "his condition has been upgraded to stable," the release said.

Deputies learned the victim's car had been stolen and one deputy spotted a vehicle that looked like the victim's 2014 Subaru Impreza traveling west on Mirabeau Parkway, approaching Pines Road, the release said. When the deputy made a U-turn to investigate, the car accelerated, according to the release.

The driver picked up speed, crossing into oncoming lanes as the pursuit continued east on Trent Avenue. The deputy lost sight of the stolen vehicle shortly after the suspect turned north on Forker Road from Burnett Road, the release said.

Deputies found the car Monday, in the 24700 block of East Wellesley Avenue, the release said.

At some point around the time of the shooting, security contacted a man who was recorded by a camera while wearing what looked like a red or reddish sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery and shooting, or who can help identify this man, can call Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau at (509) 477-6921.

