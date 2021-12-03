Shooting in Spokane Valley sends one man to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police say

Dec. 2—A man sustained potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds Thursday after another man shot him on East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to calls of a shooting at the 18700 block of East Boone Avenue, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.

One man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. One man at the scene "admitted to firing the handgun," the release said. He was detained without incident.

As investigators worked to determine what happened, Boone Avenue east of Barker Road was closed to traffic, according to the news release.

Investigators remained at the scene as of 4 p.m. Thursday and have not identified the suspect.

This is one of several shootings the Spokane area saw in the last week.

A Newport, Idaho, man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting two people and using a stolen car to elude police.

Another man died early Saturday on the South Hill after a man allegedly fired several gunshots into the victim's friend's car, one of which struck him in the head. The suspect was arrested Tuesday night after a four-hour standoff with Spokane Police on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Last Friday, a 28-year-old man died after a seemingly friendly hangout on South Evergreen Road ended in gunfire. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.