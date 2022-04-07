Shooting sprees leave multiple homes and cars damaged in North Carolina, police say

Two people went on multiple shooting sprees in North Carolina, targeting empty cars, vacant buildings and occupied residences, according to police.

Officers arrested two people, 47-year-old Crystal Ann Reardon and 26-year-old John A. Srymanske, according to a Facebook post from Eden police. Eden is about 100 miles northwest of Raleigh.

Police say the suspects went on multiple shooting sprees starting in early February.

On Feb. 16, officers responded to numerous reports of unoccupied vehicles that had their windows shot out by what appeared to be a BB gun or small caliber firearm, according to police. Other reports involved businesses or residences that had their windows shot out by a similar type of weapon. More property damage reports of a similar nature were filed over the course of the next month, police said.

On March 28, officers began receiving reports of homes and vehicles being shot at with a shot gun that appeared to be using birdshot-type shells, which are smaller pellets used for hunting birds. Police said occupied homes as well as vacant buildings had been hit.

No one was injured in any of the shooting sprees, police said.

On April 5, investigators executed a search warrant at the home of two suspects and discovered four BB guns, two shotguns and one 22-caliber rifle, police said.

Officers arrested Reardon and Srymanske on charges of discharging a firearm into occupied dwellings and injury to personal property, according to police.

